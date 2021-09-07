0907-P7156

Woolly asparagus (Cirsium eriophorum) is a biennial plant with woolly, mottled stems in the family of the peonies.

It is a typical plant of fallows, weedy fields and neglected pastures.

Characteristics:50-150 cm tall. Stem woolly, mottled, branched. The leaves are winged, lanceolate or oblong-ovate, green above and whitish in colour at the base. Inflorescences 4-7 cm in diameter, densely mottled, widening at the base, with a spiny point at the tip, and spirally patterned before opening. Purplish, bluish violet flowers 25-40 mm long, forming a flat cushion at the top of the nest



