0515-F5018 by borof
Photo 2327

0515-F5018

Monument on the side of Eszterom Castle Hill. The 180 cm high statue of Zoltán Szentirmai
and depicts János Vitéz, who was a cardinal and Archbishop of Esztergom and King Matthias' tutor in the 15th century.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Suzanne ace
What an interesting narrative to accompany this shot. I like the composition.
May 20th, 2024  
