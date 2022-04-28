0428-P0833

Previous
Babits Memorial House
Mihály Babits (1883-1941), the defining figure of 20th century Hungarian literature, began spending his summers in Esztergom in 1924. It was then that he and his wife (Ilona Tanner, pseudonym Török Sophie) managed to buy this small cottage on the outskirts of the village. The cottage, which originally had a room and kitchen, was enlarged year by year, and new rooms were added - as János Arany quotes Babits as saying, "It was not built to last for centuries, but as a passing farmhouse, like a swallow's nest."
