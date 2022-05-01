Previous
Next
0501-P0888 by borof
Photo 1582

0501-P0888

Getting to know the monster at the Esztergom vehicle show. Data on the board: a unique product for the Opel Team participating in the Dakar Rally. Engine layout V 10, displacement 8400 cm3, engine power 600 HP.

1st May 2022 1st May 22

borof

@borof
433% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Impressive machinery, especially for a young man
May 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise