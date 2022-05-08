0508-P1049V

The Tallos pot mill was built by János Maticza, who was the grandfather of the last miller of the mill of the same name. The licence to build the mill was granted by the deputy bailiff of Pozsony county in 1893. Among these documents are a technical description of the mill, a plan of its location and a section of the riverbed. In 1913, the mill building was moved a few tens of metres upstream to the lower end of the island, where the river meets its tributary. The mill building, with its machinery, has been preserved in its original state, without any major disruptive changes. The milling equipment consists of the hopper, a pair of millstones set in a massive stone bench, elevators and a flour mill. The last major repair and modernisation of the mill took place in 1940 and milling continued here until 1960.