Photo 1612
0531-P1335V
In a narrow courtyard.
31st May 2022
31st May 22
1
0
borof
@borof
1613
photos
34
followers
32
following
441% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
31st May 2022 5:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
moni kozi
ace
That is a bit claustrophobic. Awesome shot to get that feel
June 6th, 2022
