0710-P2032

For the sixth time, the Zsolnay Light Art light painting competition provides a platform for the cream of the profession to match their skills, creativity and imagination, inspired this year by the theme "Balance". This year the competition will again take place on the Dóm Square and the southern façade of the Pécs Cathedral. With entries from 17 countries, the preliminary jury carefully selected the 5 works that will go through to the final public round of the competition, taking into account the criteria set out in the competition notice.My photo shows a scene from the production "Gemini" in Thailand, which was my personal favourite. The Spanish work was voted the best by both the public and the professional jury. If you are interested in the winning work you can see it here.