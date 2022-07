0711-P1892

Even though the Zsolnay Festival of Light lasted only four days, I made hundreds of shots that will last until the end of the year. Of course, I won't do that, but I'll be selecting these images for another week. I hope some of them will appeal to others.

"Tundra" is an Istanbul-based international multimedia art group that was founded in 2013. Their work is "ROW", a data-driven light installation. A snapshot of it is shown in my photo.