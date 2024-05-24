Sign up
Previous
Photo 2336
0524-F5231V
On the edge of the forest.
24th May 2024
24th May 24
2
2
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2329
2330
2331
2332
2333
2334
2335
2336
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
24th May 2024 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Love this!
May 29th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
wonderful icm
May 29th, 2024
