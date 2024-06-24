Sign up
Photo 2367
0624-F5664V
Fairytale scenes have been added to the sides of this 10-storey building to break up the monotony.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
1
1
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2369
photos
37
followers
36
following
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
24th June 2024 9:16am
Corinne C
ace
Nice. The children must love it!
July 1st, 2024
