0630-F5768V

The Hungarian Royal State Mechanical and Watchmaking Vocational School was established in 1898 by the then Minister of Commerce, with a four-year teaching period, including the three-year Watchmaking Apprentice School. Its first director was Árpád Szegedi, a mechanical engineer with a degree. In 1901, it moved into the building at 15 Tavaszmező Street, designed by architect Gyula Pártos, where it operated until its closure. It is still used as a school by the Faculty of Electrical Engineering of Óbuda University.