Previous
Photo 2366
0623-F5658V
Bottom view of a hotel on the banks of the Danube.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
2
1
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2366
photos
37
followers
36
following
648% complete
View this month »
2359
2360
2361
2362
2363
2364
2365
2366
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-S10
Taken
23rd June 2024 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful details!
June 30th, 2024
*lynn
ace
interesting
June 30th, 2024
