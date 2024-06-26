Previous
0626-F5712 by borof
Photo 2369

0626-F5712

Taking a rest on a bench.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Corinne C ace
A great selfie!
July 1st, 2024  
