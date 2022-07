To enjoy the Festival of Light performances it is necessary to have darkness so the performances took place between 9:30 pm and 01:00 am. Unfortunately, we did not have enough time to visit all 20 venues. I think the most spectacular was the 3D light painting of the Cathedral, which we returned to several times.It was a great experience and I will go back again next year if I can.More info: https://www.zsolnayfenyfesztival.hu/en/the-festival