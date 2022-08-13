Previous
0813-P2930 by borof
Photo 1686

0813-P2930

This 1934 Prague-type taxi is not yet an old taxi.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

borof

@borof
moni kozi ace
That's a nice vehicle.
August 19th, 2022  
