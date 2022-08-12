Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1685
0812-P2915
At the request of some, a wider angle of the drill posted on the fourth of August. Its dimensions are also better seen here.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
@borof
1686
photos
32
followers
28
following
461% complete
View this month »
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
12th August 2022 2:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close