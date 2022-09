0926-P3478V

A 300 square metre underwater world has been created on the firewall of a house at 46 Frankel Leó Street, District II. The mural work was a collaboration between MOME and the Colourful City Group and focused on rethinking the communicative role of firewalls.

The graphic design is related to the Molnár János Cave, the largest active underwater cave in Hungary, which has been explored for a significant length of time. The visual elements draw on the themes of the cave world.