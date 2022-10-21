1021-P3864

On the outskirts of Úrkút there is a huge hole in the ground. The unique formation covers almost 2.2 hectares. The area was mined for manganese by open-cast mining. However, the activity here has not caused much damage to the outcropping formations, thanks to the manual mining and the low blasting rates. The manganese ore deposit was discovered at the end of the 19th century and began to be mined in 1920. Fortunately, the value of the deposit was recognised relatively early on and it was declared a protected area in 1953.

