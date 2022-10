1021-P3956V

Magyarpolány is a Swabian settlement built on the south-western slopes of the Bakony, surrounded by forests. Petőfi Street, the street that has remained almost unbroken to this day, was declared a folk monument in 1968 by the National Inspectorate for Cultural Monuments with 46 houses. The protected street consists of stone houses with porches, balustrades, columns and 2-4 bays, typical of the Bakony architecture, built in the late 1800s and early 1900s.