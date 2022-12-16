Previous
Next
1216-4910 by borof
Photo 1811

1216-4910

These Czech-made ČKD–BKV Tatra T5C5 trams have been running on Budapest's roads for more than 40 years.

16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

borof

@borof
496% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise