0223-P6018

The "Star Fortress" in Komárom. It was originally built in 1586. Its characteristic star shape is formed by four cannons emplacements, open to the inside, reinforced on the outside with stones and connected by a stone wall. It was protected by a deep moat. In the courtyard is an extended octagonal fortress-like barracks building. Between 1850 and 1871 it underwent major renovation and extension. By the time it was completed it had become obsolete in the face of modernised firearms. It has never been involved in warfare. The army of the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy used it as a barracks and warehouse. After 1920 it became an ammunition depot of the Royal Hungarian Army. From October to December 1944, it was used as a collection point for deportees. After World War II, it was used for emergency housing and then as a vegetable warehouse. From 1990 it was abandoned and deteriorated. It was completely renovated between 2015-2019 and now serves as a museum of culture.