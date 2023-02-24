Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1881
0224-P6051V
The entrance to the Church of the Heart of Jesus.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
1882
photos
33
followers
35
following
515% complete
View this month »
1875
1876
1877
1878
1879
1880
1881
1882
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
24th February 2023 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
winghong_ho
Great pov and composition.
February 26th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close