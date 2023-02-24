Previous
Next
0224-P6051V by borof
Photo 1881

0224-P6051V

The entrance to the Church of the Heart of Jesus.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Great pov and composition.
February 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise