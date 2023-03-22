Previous
0322-P6422 by borof
Photo 1907

0322-P6422

Some people are still not confident that spring will come.
22nd March 2023

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Suzanne
Great story shot!
March 30th, 2023  
moni kozi
Beautiful frame!
March 30th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely image.
March 30th, 2023  
