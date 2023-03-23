Previous
0323-P6435 by borof
Photo 1908

0323-P6435

Can you guess what this building is? I don't think so. But I can tell you that it's a riding school in the Royal Castle of Buda, which was destroyed in WWII and has now been rebuilt after more than 75 years.
23rd March 2023 23rd Mar 23

borof

Suzanne ace
I like this shot with the slightly off centre pots a pleasing counterpoint to the symmetry of the building
March 30th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow!!!! Superb details! I would never have guessed a riding school
March 30th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Great shot I love the light and pattern.
March 30th, 2023  
