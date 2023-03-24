Previous
Next
0324-P6459 by borof
Photo 1909

0324-P6459

A mutilated tree line, I hope these old trees will come back to life.
24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
523% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Oh dear! Can't even call it pruning; your word 'mutilation' is acurate!
March 30th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
Wow! That building...
March 30th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely view.
March 30th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise