Photo 1909
0324-P6459
A mutilated tree line, I hope these old trees will come back to life.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
1909
photos
34
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-S2
Taken
24th March 2023 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Oh dear! Can't even call it pruning; your word 'mutilation' is acurate!
March 30th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Wow! That building...
March 30th, 2023
winghong_ho
Lovely view.
March 30th, 2023
