0622-F1588

A spectacular mural in Veszprém has been completed with a giant mural of a family of owls with lighted bodies. The town has been enriched with a new stage thanks to the cooperation between the Veszprém-Balaton 2023 European Capital of Culture programme and the Moholy-Nagy University of Art.

The multi-storey high painting of wood owls exploits a central wall surface that could become a new colourful feature of the town. A special feature of the artwork will soon be the lights in the owls' eyes that will glow at night, indicating their nocturnal activity.

Annabella Perecz, who painted the owls on the wall as a BA Animation graduate student, said that the graphic style of the painting was inspired by the imagery of the 1950s, the meticulous detailing and the limited use of colour. "The owls' feathers are drawn in tiny, white, distinct strokes on a black background, creating a strong contrast. This is complemented by a blue-yellow colour combination evoking the world of the night woods.

