For 120 years, the Harley-Davidson Motor Company has been a legend in the motorcycling world, a legend that has never been more alive. Budapest won the right to host the birthday event, and the Budapest Motorcycle Festival is far from the biggest crowd-pleaser, with attendees making it seem like it with their loud exhausts from midweek onwards. More than 6,000 motorcyclists took to the city's roads for the brand event, which ran from 22 to 25 June.