"The last responsible government of Hungary" (1848-49)



The 23rd ARC Public Exhibition opened its doors. This year, 700 entries were received and decided by a jury of 21 experts. The exhibition features 150 posters. For the fourth time, Újbuda is hosting Hungary's largest and most visited public exhibition. They are proud to once again host the most significant outdoor "exhibition space" for freedom of expression, critical thinking and cultural diversity, and visual artworks.