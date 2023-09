0917-F3965

The dome of the Rudas Baths.



A document from 1292 is the first to mention the springs of the Rudas Spa. Travel writings from the time of the Angevin kings already referred to it as a spa 'sought from far and wide' and a bathing place. The original baths were repaired by the Buda Pasha Ali in 1556, and then rebuilt by Sokollu Mustafa, who had a dome built over them, under which a thousand Muslim warriors could fit, wrote the Ottoman-Turkish world traveller, historian and geographer Evlija Chelebi.