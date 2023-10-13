Previous
Next
1013-F4566 by borof
Photo 2112

1013-F4566

In Párkány, the Simon-Júda day fair has been organized for 475 years. This year it lasted for 4 days and 460 vendors presented their handicraft products. Here I saw this beautiful collection.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Photo Details

