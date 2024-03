0307-P-009

Landing in Lisbon. On the left you can see the 17.2 km long Vasco da Gama Bridge.

My number one camera, the Milc, broke down on 20 February and I had to send it in for repair. From that time on I have been shooting with my number two DSRL camera. I lost this camera yesterday, so I have no other option but to post pictures I took in the past. Since my Milc camera is being repaired in Portugal, this gave me the idea to upload pictures from my 2015 Portugal cruise so that there would be no gap.