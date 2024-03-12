Previous
0312-P-048 by borof
Photo 2263

0312-P-048

Estremoz
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

borof

ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
620% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

winghong_ho
Interesting capture and storytelling with it.
March 12th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lots of interest here.
March 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise