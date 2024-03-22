0322-P-235

Previous
Sé Cathedral of Lamego The magnificent Cathedral of Lamego is located in the center of the city and it is well worth visiting. It has a sixteenth-century façade with three perfectly carved portals and a Gothic cloister with three indoor chapels. The tower of the temple, however, is a building dating from the seventeenth century, with a Manueline façade and the windows are beautiful examples of Romanesque style. For me, the most spectacular part was the vaulted frescoes attributed to Nasoni representing passages from the Old Testament.
