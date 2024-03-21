Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2272
0321-P-214
Piódão, Its schist houses with slate roofs, which blend with the irregular pavement of the streets and with the colours of the mountain, are connected by stairs which overcome the unevenness of the ground.
21st March 2024
21st Mar 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
2272
photos
35
followers
35
following
622% complete
View this month »
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
2270
2271
2272
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
7th May 2015 1:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
in
,
portugal
winghong_ho
I love to stroll on such an interesting lane. Beautiful capture.
March 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close