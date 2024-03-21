Previous
0321-P-214 by borof
0321-P-214

Piódão, Its schist houses with slate roofs, which blend with the irregular pavement of the streets and with the colours of the mountain, are connected by stairs which overcome the unevenness of the ground.
borof

@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity.
winghong_ho
I love to stroll on such an interesting lane. Beautiful capture.
March 22nd, 2024  
