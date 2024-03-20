Sign up
Photo 2271
0320-P-209
Piódão beautifully built upon the ledges which climb Serra do Açor, the village of Piódão is harmoniously craved into the nature that surrounds it and of which it seems to be a part.
20th March 2024
20th Mar 24
borof
ace
@borof
I got my first camera when I was 12 years old. I've been taking pictures ever since, with varying intensity. First on B&W film, then...
Tags
in
,
portugal
winghong_ho
Wow, it is so lovely. Beautiful capture.
March 22nd, 2024
