0320-P-209 by borof
Photo 2271

0320-P-209

Piódão beautifully built upon the ledges which climb Serra do Açor, the village of Piódão is harmoniously craved into the nature that surrounds it and of which it seems to be a part.
20th March 2024 20th Mar 24

borof

winghong_ho
Wow, it is so lovely. Beautiful capture.
March 22nd, 2024  
