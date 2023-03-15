Previous
Rooster
Rooster

Close-up of the brilliantly colourful plumage of a rooster (also called cock or cockerell)
15th March 2023 15th Mar 23

Andreas

ace
@bournesnapper
Carey Martin
Wow! Well done! I love the blend of colors.
March 15th, 2023  
