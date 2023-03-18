Potter's Tail

For this week's Get pushed challenge Mary Siegle @mcsiegle asked me to make an abstract of our dog in whatever method I would choose — closeup, far away, ICM — whatever.
Potter is an English Working Cocker Spaniel who knows exactly how stunning she looks. So it cost me a fortune in treats to get her paw on the model release form. One of her best features is her coat, and when the wind blows (gusting at 50 kmh on this occasion) her whipping tail creates quite a spectacle. As luck would have it, she caught a spot of bright sunshine for perfect background separation.
Thank you, Mary, for this challenge.