80 / 365
Chantry House, 1461
Mediaeval three-floor hall from a period when trade was buoyant and the riverside location was perfect for sellers to load goods on to boats heading downstream to London.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
1
0
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Tags
window
,
door
,
yellow
,
old
,
trade
,
bench
,
hall
,
architecture
,
wood
,
historical
,
brick
,
oak
,
mediaeval
,
timber-framed
Carey Martin
This is so pretty! I love that random grey smear that doesn't match anything else.
March 21st, 2023
