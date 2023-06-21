Previous
At the other end of Friday Street more grown-up delights are on offer at The Anchor, under new management. Ice cream comes here as an after thought.
FBailey
Reminds me very much of Sandwich in Kent
June 21st, 2023  
Corinne C
Nice pic
June 21st, 2023  
