180 / 365
180 / 365
Windmill
29th June 2023
29th Jun 23
3
1
Andreas
@bournesnapper
b&w
b&w
Madeleine Pennock
That is excellent! Shame you have cropped in so tightly in the left hand side. Can you claim some back from the RAW file?
June 29th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great silhouette
June 29th, 2023
Andreas
ace
Thank you,
@marshwader
and
@corinnec
. This is the original frame. It was taken with a 300mm lens from a fast moving coach, and I'll pretend that this is exactly what I was hoping to get. It could have been so much worse!
June 29th, 2023
