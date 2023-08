Looking back

This takes us back more than half a century. It's a woodcut print of a self-portrait done at school. I'm even better looking now. Don't snigger. I came across it a few days ago when I tried to find some paperwork, took a photograph today, used PS to lose the distracting traces of time and neglect, and liberated it from an ill-advised sixties colour combination of red (ink) and yellow (paper).