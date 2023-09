Close encounter

When I returned from my newsagent this morning, I suddenly found myself under our local hot air balloon.

Unlocking the front door, jumping over Potter, dashing up two floors, and kick-starting the camera gave me this view from my study window. There was enough of a breeze to let the envelope drift over the town but not enough to unfurl the England flag on the tower.

There could well be a witty caption about the Virgin balloon passing St. Mary's church, but I leave that thought with you.