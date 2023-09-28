Previous
Acton Town by bournesnapper
Acton Town

A few months ago I caught a glimpse of this wall just as my train pulled out of a station where a row of billboard spaces had been decommissioned and painted black. Serendipity rarely offers a second bite of a cherry. But yesterday I was lucky: I had to get on this line again.
When we reached the station stop, I stepped off the train, waited for it to get out of the way, found a good spot for a couple of shots, and ten minutes later joined the next train to complete the journey.
Walls. Little things please little minds.
Andreas

