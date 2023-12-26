Previous
West Bay by bournesnapper
West Bay

A landmark on the Jurassic Coast. The mood reminds me of Caspar David Friedrich.
26th December 2023 26th Dec 23

ace
Elisa Smith ace
Love everything about this.
December 30th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning seascape
December 30th, 2023  
