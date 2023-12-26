Sign up
329 / 365
West Bay
A landmark on the Jurassic Coast. The mood reminds me of Caspar David Friedrich.
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
2
3
Andreas
ace
@bournesnapper
Your comments and your favs, as well as your general interest, are much appreciated, if not always explicitly acknowledged.
Tags
coast
,
jurassic
,
dorset
,
world heritage
Elisa Smith
ace
Love everything about this.
December 30th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Stunning seascape
December 30th, 2023
