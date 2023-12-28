Previous
Nos. 67 to 71 by bournesnapper
Nos. 67 to 71

The lower end of Friday Street, where it meets the river. Probably a mid 15th commercial building connected with grain storage, malting and a brewery opposite.
28th December 2023

Krista Marson ace
Medieval buildings are always so cool
