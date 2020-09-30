Previous
Michelangelo finds Auckland during Covid Lockdown by brigette
Michelangelo finds Auckland during Covid Lockdown

Not really.. just some sweet city street art. It’s been here for years, but I’ve been walking passed this daily on my way to Jury service this week.
Graeme Stevens ace
I do like some quality street art
September 30th, 2020  
Brigette ace
@graemestevens same! I’ve had breakfast every day this week at Fed Deli! Bottomless coffee
September 30th, 2020  
Yolanda
Great capture of street art
September 30th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how unexpected!
September 30th, 2020  
