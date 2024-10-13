Lilo - Once was a Stray Cat

Meet Lilo - my new foster kitty. Although not yet a year old - she's due to have her own kittens in the next 1-2 weeks. She was rescued from a property just over a week ago. I don't have any experience with newborn kittens! But the rescue organisation I'm connected with are super supportive. I'll be definitely learning a lot over the next few weeks!!!Hopefully combined with some cuteness overload!For the Song Title Challenge - Stray Cat Strut, by the Stray Cats. I LOVED this song when it came out 1981 and I still do