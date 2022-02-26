Previous
Next
Bodega Guzman by brigette
Photo 1880

Bodega Guzman

Sweet little Bodega in Córdoba serving a local drop.
My MacBook is in for repair 😬so a few more from the archives .
High key FOR
26th February 2022 26th Feb 22

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
515% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise