Previous
K Rd wanderings by brigette
Photo 2065

K Rd wanderings

Karangahape Road (commonly and affectionately known as K Rd) is an interesting inner city district with a distinct and diverse edge. I found this interesting entrance way with old photographs.
7th July 2023 7th Jul 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous find and shot, I love the way it's done.
July 9th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise