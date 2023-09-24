Previous
Two red cape cod chairs by brigette
Photo 2107

Two red cape cod chairs

I had last Wednesday off - self care, MH day etc... went for a drive and found some good coffee and a couple of nice photo ops.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Brigette

ace
@brigette
Hi - I think I'm now in Year 4! I've pretty much lost count. My phojo mojo gets a bit lost, but I'm trying...
kali ace
glad you are taking care of yourself, hope it helped
September 23rd, 2023  
Brigette ace
@kali66 thanks Kali - yes it did!! I've a really supportive manager which is very lucky. gotta walk the talk when you work in Mental Health !!
September 23rd, 2023  
kali ace
I imagine that line of work can ironically really take a toll on your mental health!
September 23rd, 2023  
